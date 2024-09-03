IIM-A executive MBA's highest salary falls to 6 year low. The lowest package is…

Graduates of IIM-Ahmedabad's one-year MBA programme for executives (PGPX) faced challenges this year as the highest maximum earning potential (MEP), offered at ₹54.8 lakh per annum, was at a six-year low. The highest-ever MEP of ₹1.08 crore was recorded last year. The median MEP increased from ₹33 lakh in 2023 to ₹35 lakh in 2024. IIM-Ahmedabad's one-year MBA programme for executives saw the highest maximum earning potential drop to a six-year low of ₹ 54.8 lakh per annum, compared to ₹ 1.08 crore last year.

Out of 147 students, 126 opted for placements and 121 accepted offers. Five students were left unplaced- the second instance since 2020 when five students did not secure their desired offers. A total of 105 recruiters participated in placements with 67 being first-time recruiters as per data shared through the Indian Placement Reporting Standards (IPRS) report for IIM-A's PGPX programme.

Leading sector for placements was consulting with 26 offers, followed by IT consulting with 16, banking and financial services with 13 and IT solutions and pharmaceutical/healthcare sectors with 12 offers each. The pharmaceutical/healthcare sector and energy sector saw an increase in placements.

Professor Vishwanath Pingali, chairperson of the placement committee, said, “Healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and energy could be seen as emerging sectors with renewable energy and EVs.”