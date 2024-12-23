IPOs coming up this week: 1 mainboard, 2 SME IPOs, 8 other listings

This week will see three new upcoming initial public offerings (IPOs) comprising of one mainboard IPO, along with eight other listings. This week will see three new upcoming initial public offerings (IPOs) comprising of one mainboard IPO, along with eight other listings(Representational Image/Pixabay)

December 2024 has also been one of the best months for IPOs with 15 mainboard IPOs launched for public subscription, with total fundraising size of over ₹26,000 crore, according to a Moneycontrol report.

The stock market rallied on opening this week despite it having crashed last week due to the US Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook.

List of upcoming IPOs for the week

1) Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing

The only mainboard IPO to come this week, Unimech's public issue will open on December 23, with a price band of ₹745-785 per share.

The engineering solutions provider plans to raise ₹500 crore from its IPO which also closes on December 26.

2) Solar91 Cleantech

The first of the two other SME IPOs is Solar91 which will open on December 24 and close on December 27.

The solar energy company aims to raise ₹106 crore from its IPO with a price band of ₹185-195 per share.

3) Anya Polytech & Fertilizers IPO

The second SME IPO for the week is Anya Polytech which will open for public subscription on December 26 and close on December 30.

The price band is set at ₹13-14 per share and the company looks to raise ₹44.8 crore through a book-built issue.

IPO listings for the week

When it comes to mainboard IPOs, companies like Transrail Lighting, DAM Capital Advisors, Mamata Machinery, Sanathan Textiles, and Concord Enviro Systems will debut on the BSE and NSE on December 27.

For the SME segment, NACDAC Infrastructure will list on the BSE SME on December 24, while Identical Brains Studios, and Newmalayalam Steel will list on the NSE Emerge on December 26, and December 27, respectively.

List of IPOs closing this week

Transrail Lighting, DAM Capital Advisors, Mamata Machinery, Sanathan Textiles, and Concord Enviro Systems IPOs from the mainboard segment will close their subscriptions on December 23.

Meanwhile, Ventive Hospitality, Senores Pharmaceuticals, and Carraro India will close their IPOs on December 24.

When it comes to SME IPOs, Newmalayalam Steel will close its ₹42-crore IPO on December 23.