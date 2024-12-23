Menu Explore
The top 10 IPOs of 2024 by how much they gained on listing day

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Dec 23, 2024 08:32 AM IST

Indian companies have reportedly raised a record 1.6 lakh crore from their Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) in 2024 so far.

These IPOs also include ones such as Hyundai Motor India's historic <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>27,870 crore IPO, which is India's largest ever(Representational Image/Unsplash)
These IPOs also include ones such as Hyundai Motor India's historic 27,870 crore IPO, which is India's largest ever(Representational Image/Unsplash)

Though these also include ones such as Hyundai Motor India's historic 27,870 crore IPO, which is India's largest ever, one may wonder which were the IPOs that performed the best on their debut in an IPO market filled with a diverse range of small, medium and large IPOs.

Top 10 IPOs of 2024 by listing day gains

Here are the top 10 IPOs of 2024 in descending order of how much gains they made on their day of listing, as per a CNBC-TV18 report.

1) Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd

Vibhor Steel Tubes debuted with a 195.53% listing gain. It was offered at 151, but ended up closing at 446.25.

It raised 72.17 crore, getting oversubscribed 320.05 times.

2) BLS E-Services Ltd

BLS E-Services rose 171.11% on the first day, with its shares closing in at 366, compared to its 135 offer price.

It was oversubscribed 162.38 times and raised 310.91 crore.

3) Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd

Bajaj Housing Finance gained 135.71% on listing, with its shares closing that day at 165, compared to the 70 issue price.

It received a huge total subscription of 4.42 lakh crore when it debuted on September 16, 2024.

4) KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration gained 117.63% on the listing day with share prices closing at 478.79, though it was originally priced at 220.

The issue size was 341.95 crore and was oversubscribed 213.41 times.

5) Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd

Unicommerce eSolutions gained 94.52% from the original 108 issue price, closing at 210 and being oversubscribed 168.35 times.

6) One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

Mobikwik surged by 90% on debut from the issue price of 279, with the total IPO being worth 572 crore.

7) Premier Energies Ltd

Premier Energies gained 86.6% on listing, and closed at 839.90 from a 450 issue price.

The total subscription was worth 2.12 lakh crore, being oversubscribed 75 times.

8) Le Travenues Technology Ltd

Le Travenues Technology closed at RS 165.72, having gained by 78.19% from its original 93 listing price.

The IPO as a whole, raised 740 crore, being oversubscribed 98.10 times.

9) JNK India Ltd

JNK India gained 67.36% on listing and closed at 694.47 compared to the listing price of 415.

The issue which was oversubscribed 28.46 times was 649.47 crore in size.

10) P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

P N Gadgil Jewellers rose 65.27% on debut, with the share price closing at 793.30 from the listing price of 480.

This IPO which was oversubscribed 59.41 times, ended p raising 1,100 crore.

