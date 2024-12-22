Menu Explore
What does Googleyness mean? Sundar Pichai uses these 6 phrases to explain

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Dec 22, 2024 03:48 PM IST

"Googleyness" is a term representing a series of desirable characteristics used to determine whether a candidate would be a good fit for being hired

Google's CEO Sundar Pichai has said the word "Googleyness" had become too broad and has now clarified what it means for the company, according to a Business Insider report.

"Googleyness" has been a vague word for a long time, with its definition having evolved over the years(AFP)
What is "Googleyness"?

"Googleyness" is a term representing a series of desirable characteristics used by the search engine giant to determine whether a candidate would be a good fit for being hired.

However, it has been a vague word for a long time, with its definition having evolved over the years.

Sundar Pichai's definition of "Googleyness"

Pichai's definition of "Googleyness" can be summarised in the following points, as per the report.

  • "Mission First"
  • “Make Helpful Things”
  • "Be Bold & Responsible"
  • "Stay Scrappy"
  • “Hustle & Have Fun”
  • "Team Google"

This comes after Pichai told Google employees in a company meeting last Wednesday that the definition of "Googleyness" had become too broad and that he felt obliged to clarify it.

The term dates back to a 2015 book by Laszlo Bock, Google's head of people operations at the time, who listed the attributes he considered Googleyness, such as "intellectual humility," "enjoying fun," and “comfort with ambiguity,” according to the report.

However, the company had later changed its hiring guidelines in order to "avoid confusing Googleyness with culture fit," according to a report by The Information in 2019.

This was because the company came under criticism for the apparent lack of diversity in its workplace.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
