Amazon Prime goes the Netflix way, cracks down on password sharing from 2025

Amazon Prime Video is doing what Netflix has already done; Bring password-sharing rules to India from 2025. The Amazon Prime Video streaming app is seen (AP)

According to the new rules, users will be able to log in to their accounts from a maximum of 5 devices which includes only up to two TVs, according to a Mint report.

“As part of your Prime membership, you and your household are entitled to enjoy Prime Video on up to five devices," an email sent to Amazon Prime subscribers read, according to a Mint report. “Starting January 2025, we are updating our usage terms in India to include up to two TVs as part of your five devices entitlement.”

"You can manage your devices on your Settings page or buy another Prime membership to watch Prime Video on more devices," the company added.

At the moment, Amazon Prime members can log in to up to 10 devices with no other specific sub-limits.

Though it will still be possible for Prime Video members to log in to up to 5 devices at the same time, the upper limit of 2 TVs can be a significant limiting factor for some users.

This also comes after the streaming company said that its current subscribers will also have to start seeing ads during both TV shows and movies from 2025.

However, Amazon also said that Prime Video will be having fewer ads than “linear TV and other streaming TV providers.”

It also mentioned that a new ad-free Prime tier will be launched in India soon.

What are the current Amazon Prime subscription options in India?

At the moment, the Amazon Prime annual package is priced at ₹1,499. This includes Prime Video, free deliveries for Amazon, and more.

Quarterly and monthly subscriptions are priced at ₹599 and ₹299 respectively.

There is also an Amazon Prime Lite plan as well as a Prime Shopping Edition plan, both of which are priced at ₹799 and ₹399 respectively, offering a stripped-down version of the original package.