10 ways you could get scammed by cyber criminals, SBI advisory warns

The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued an advisory which details the possible ways by which fraudsters can trick people. This comes amid the rising number of such cyber crimes across the country.

10 common cybercrime tricks

1) TRAI phone scam

Some cyber criminals may pose as Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) officials and threaten to suspend your mobile services, alleging illegal activities or KYC non-compliance.

However, it is to be noted that the TRAI doesn't suspend mobile services. Only telecom companies can do so.

2) Parcel stuck at customs

Some scammers will make a call and claim that a parcel meant for you is stuck at customs as it contains illegal goods.

They might then proceed to demand a fine.

Such numbers should be reported immediately.

3) Digital arrest

This is unfortunately a very famous scam nowadays wherein the fraudsters pose as police officials and threaten to interrogate you over fake accusations of criminal activity.

It is to be noted that the police in reality doesn't conduct any types of digital arrests or online interrogations.

4) Family member arrested

In this type of scam, the fraudsters make a call and claim that a family member or relative has been arrested.

They then proceed to demand a payment.

It is thus important to verify with your family members before taking any action.

5) Get rich quick trading

There are several ads, sometimes on social media which claim high returns on certain specific stock investments. These are very likely to be potential scams.

6) Easy tasks/online jobs for big rewards

Some fraudsters may claim to offer large sums of money in order for you to perform simple tasks, but will also ask for a security deposit which is how they scam victims.

Pretty much all of these easy money schemes are scams.

7) Lottery in your name

If you receive a message or an email which says you have won a lottery and also asks for your account details or a security deposit, it is a scam.

8) Mistaken money transfer

If you get a call or a message asking for a refund, claiming an incorrect amount has been credited to your account, it may likely be a scam.

Always verify such types of transactions with your bank.

9) KYC expired

Some fraudsters will make a call or use links to ask for KYC updates, often posing as bank representatives.

It is to be noted that these are scams since banks do not call or send links for KYC updates.

10) Generous Tax Refund

Some other scammers can pose as tax officials and ask for bank details.

However, it is to be noted that tax departments already have your bank details anyways and don't have to ask for it. They usually communicate directly.

The advisory was also shared on X (Formerly Twitter) by Nilesh Shah, Managing director of Kotak Mutual Fund.

"Whatever shines is not necessarily Gold," he wrote. “Read Carefully various ways in which fraudsters try to con you.”