YouTuber Gaurav Taneja to appear in Shark Tank India season 4, to pitch BeastLife

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja will be a contestant in the upcoming fourth season of Shark tank India, in which he will be introducing his startup, ‘Beast Life’. Gaurav Taneja was arrested by the UP Police, earlier this month.

BeastLife is a fitness brand, offering a range of products such as whey protein, creatine monohydrate, and energy-boosting mass gainers.

This comes at a time when the content creator had suddenly gotten the spotlight due to rumours of a potential divorce from his wife, Ritu Rathee, driven by a series of viral social media posts claiming tensions in the marriage.

In October, the Gaurav Taneja posted a video on his Instagram talking about rumours, responding to all those who attacked the couple on social media. Taneja, in the video, talked about how news media covered the rumours of the couple's divorce.

He also addressed the clip of his wife visiting Premanand Govind Sharan and talking about infidelity and the custody of their daughters – the video which is believed to have started the rumours of the two creators' separation.

Taneja, also known as ‘Flying Beast’ has over 9.27 million subscribers on YouTube and 3.6 million followers on Instagram.

Also Read: GST Council meeting: What gets cheaper and more expensive?

Shark Tank season 4

This latest Shark Tank season will stream on Sony TV from January 6, 2025.

It will also be getting new judges like Acko's Varun Dua, Snapdeal's Kunal Bahl and also Viraj Bahl.

However, all the familiar faces like those of Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, and Vineeta Singh will also remain.

Also Read: Starbucks strike: Why are the company's employees in the US protesting?

Shark Tank is a business show, originally haling from the US. With the same format, the Indian version also sees entrepreneurs from across the country coming over and pitching their businesses to a panel of investors in a high energy, TV show-style environment to potentially get funding from them.