Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal clash over work-life balance debate: ‘70-hour work week...'

Creating the right work-life balance isn't easy, and if you work for yourself, it can be almost impossible, as per entrepreneurs Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal, who were both seen together in various seasons of the popular reality show Shark Tank India.

During a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Namita Thapar expressed her view on work-life balance, saying people who own businesses must work long hours, but 'common' salaried employees don't need to. However, Anupam Mittal had a different viewpoint.

Anupam Mittal on work-life balance

Anupam Mittal on work-life balance

When asked if he believed work-life balance was achievable and his view on the debate around it, Anupam, who is the founder-CEO of Shaadi.com, said, “I think it is a big lie that's being told to this generation, and I think it stinks because you are not ever going to... okay this is for people who want to achieve something extraordinary in life... you are not going to achieve anything extraordinary in life by counting the hours that you are putting in. Work-life harmony and flexibility, all that I understand.”

He then spoke about how the productivity in his company has gone up by 30 percent due to a hybrid work model as people get to take care of their personal life while also being available for work from home.

He added, “But simply clocking hours as a means of defining work-life balance is destroying a whole generation. We work 16 hours a day because we believe so much in what we are trying to build; and we never looked at our clocks and watches, although we were on salaries. I think that really builds character, right? When you struggle... success builds ego, but struggle builds character. I think people need to really go all in as far as (possible), if they want to achieve (something) in the early part of their career, when they still have the energy and the clarity in terms of what they want.”

Chiming in, Namita, the CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, said, “This is a crock of bull****. Pardon my language. I completely disagree. I apologise for interrupting you (Anupam).”

Namita Thapar on work-life balance

Namita Thapar on work-life balance

Namita then explained her position, saying, “Basically this whole discussion and argument that is going on, pardon my language, is a crock of bull****. I will give you three data points, very specific data points. No. 1, when Emcure went public, it was $3 billion, my family owns 80 percent, so imagine the kind of wealth I am making. The founders, set of co-founders and top management, look at the kind of money they are making. Obviously, we could work 20 hours a day, which is what we all do. But the employee? Today, my accountant, he is making a salary, he does not have the upside of putting in that kind of hours. If he is going to put in that kind of hours, my second data point is, he is going to have serious, serious, serious physical and mental health issues.”

She added, “So, I think for founders and high stakeholders, who make tons of money — go for it. Work 24 hours a day forever! But I think for the common man and woman... (there needs to be) a certain number of hours that they are supposed to work, and of course when there are deliverables... people work longer hours, but it is not on a non-stop, standard number basis.”

Namita also said, “Third thing: For God's sake, don't get married and have children because the next generation is suffering because of non-existent parents... just spare them the misery and mental health issues due to having an absentee parent. So, I think for people with high stakes, yes (work long hours), but for common employees, have a reasonable work limit, knowing that there will be some blips during deliverable time, but it cannot be a constant 70-hour work week, which is what a lot of people are proposing.”



