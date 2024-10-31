Gaurav Taneja, Ritu Rathee share smiles for Diwali after quashing divorce rumours: 'Pahle itna natak kyo?'

As India lights up for the vibrant festival of Diwali, YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, known as Flying Beast, took to Instagram to share pictures with his wife, Ritu Rathee, and their two daughters, Kiara and Pihu on Thursday. The images showcase a joyous family moment, contrasting sharply with the swirling rumours of their separation. Flying Beast aka Gaurav Taneja celebrated Diwali with his wife Ritu Rathee.(Instagram/taneja.gaurav)

Love amidst speculation

The couple has recently been the focus of intense speculation regarding their relationship status. Following a viral video in which Ritu sought spiritual advice from Premanand Govind Sharan about concerns over infidelity and custody matters, fans have been questioning the couple’s future together. Despite these challenges, Taneja and Ritu have publicly denied the split, maintaining their commitment to each other and their family.

Taneja’s Diwali post has attracted significant attention, amassing over 163k likes and a flood of comments from followers. While the images depict a seemingly united front, many fans expressed skepticism. One user bluntly remarked, “Pahle itna natak kyon kiya bhai,” . Another user questioned, “Next publicity stunt kya socha hai?”.

Addressing the critics

In a recent Instagram post, Taneja responded to the critics with a candid message about the realities of marriage. He acknowledged that every couple experiences rough patches and stated, “To everyone reading this, your parents must have also gone through tough times in their marriage and might not have even disclosed it to you. The message is clear: jab tumhare maa baap ne tumhe apne relation mein nahi ghusaya, to please hum kaise ghusaye.” His words resonated with many, as he urged followers to respect their privacy during challenging times.

Earlier this month, Taneja also shared a video celebrating Karwa Chauth with Ritu, further affirming their bond despite the ongoing speculation.

Who are Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee?

Taneja is a former airline pilot who has become a prominent figure on YouTube, running multiple channels including Flying Beast, Fit Muscle TV, and Rasbhari Ke Papa, where he shares family moments and fitness content with his millions of followers. His wife, Ritu Rathee, also enjoys a strong online presence, boasting over 1.6 million followers on Instagram.