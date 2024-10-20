Menu Explore
Ritu Rathee observes Karwa Chauth for Gaurav Taneja, Flying Beast shares pic day after shutting down divorce rumours

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Oct 20, 2024 01:02 PM IST

Ritu Rathee observed Karwa Chauth for Gaurav Taneja, who shared a picture of their family the day after addressing divorce rumours on Instagram.

As India celebrates the traditional festival of Karwa Chauth today, Ritu Rathee, the wife of YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, observed the fast for her husband. Taneja, also known as Flying Beast, took to his official Instagram stories to share a picture of Ritu and their two daughters, Kiara and Pihu, posing with mehendi on their hands.

Ritu Rathee observed Karwa Chauth for Gaurav Taneja/(Instagram/taneja.gaurav)
Ritu Rathee observed Karwa Chauth for Gaurav Taneja/(Instagram/taneja.gaurav)

(Also read: Gaurav Taneja shuts down divorce ‘publicity stunt’ trolls, posts pic with Ritu Rathee: ‘Tumhare maa baap ne…’)

Take a look here at the picture:

Ritu Rathee observed Karwa Chauth for Gaurav Taneja, who shared a photo.(Instagram/taneja.gaurav)
Ritu Rathee observed Karwa Chauth for Gaurav Taneja, who shared a photo.(Instagram/taneja.gaurav)

Taneja also shared a video of Ritu getting mehendi at a local stall, with the playful caption, "Apna Apna Naam dhoond lena bhai please zaroor se.. apni wali ke haath mein."

Watch the clip here:

Marriage rumours and social media response

Gaurav Taneja has been at the centre of swirling rumours regarding his marriage to Ritu Rathee. Speculation about their relationship started after fans noticed Ritu seeking spiritual guidance from Premanand Govind Sharan. A viral video added fuel to the fire, with Ritu discussing concerns related to infidelity and the custody of their daughters.

Amidst these rumours, Taneja addressed the situation directly on his Instagram, posting a photo of himself and Ritu in their car. Captioning the post, he wrote:

"To everyone reading this, your parents must have also gone through tough times in their marriage and might not have even disclosed it to you (immediate family). The message is clear, jab tumhare maa baap ne tumhe apne relation mein nahi ghusaya, to please hum kaise ghusaye."

Check out the post here:

This statement was seen as Taneja’s way of asking for privacy and respect during a challenging time.

Viral post and mixed reactions

Taneja’s Instagram post garnered significant attention, collecting over four lakh likes in a matter of hours. While many fans expressed relief at seeing the couple together, speculating that their relationship was back on track, others accused the couple of staging a PR stunt.

(Also read: Ritu Rathee breaks silence on divorce with Gaurav Taneja: ‘Will you tell me what kind of man he was?’)

Family celebrations continue

Recently, Taneja shared a series of pictures from their Durga Puja celebrations. One snapshot featured Taneja posing with his eldest daughter, Kiara, while another showed the entire family – Gaurav, Ritu, and Kiara – smiling happily for a selfie.

Gaurav Taneja’s online empire

For those unfamiliar, Gaurav Taneja is a former AirAsia pilot who now creates content full-time. He manages three popular YouTube channels: Flying Beast, Fit Muscle TV, and Rasbhari Ke Papa. His family-focused vlogs have amassed millions of followers, and his wife, Ritu Rathee, also has a strong presence online, boasting 1.6 million Instagram followers.

Follow Us On