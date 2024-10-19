Gaurav Taneja shuts down divorce ‘publicity stunt’ trolls, posts pic with Ritu Rathee: ‘Tumhare maa baap ne…’

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, also known as Flying Beast, has been the subject of swirling rumours regarding his marriage to Ritu Rathee. Amid ongoing speculation, Taneja recently shared a photo on his official Instagram account of himself and his wife posing together in a car, seemingly putting an end to the separation chatter. Flying Beast, aka Gaurav Taneja took to Instagram to share a picture with wife Ritu Rathee.(Instagram/taneja.gaurav)

Captioning the post, Taneja wrote: "To everyone reading this, your parents must have also gone through tough times in their marriage and might not have even disclosed it to you (immediate family). The message is clear, jab tumhare maa baap ne tumhe apne relation mein nahi ghusaya, to please hum kaise ghusaye."

Rumours of separation surface online

Rumours about Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee's marriage began circulating after fans spotted Ritu seeking spiritual guidance from Premanand Govind Sharan at Bhajan Marg. A viral video showed her discussing concerns about infidelity and custody of their two daughters, Kiara and Pihu. Following this, both Taneja and Rathee took to social media, admitting that their marriage had faced challenges, but they asked netizens for privacy during this time.

Taneja’s latest post, showing the couple together, seems to be an effort to address the rumours head-on and reassure their followers.

Internet reacts to couple’s post

As expected, the post immediately drew massive attention, amassing over four lakh likes within hours. The comments section was flooded with reactions from fans, with many expressing relief at seeing the couple together. One user commented, “So happy to see you both together! Ignore the rumours.” Another wrote, “This is all just a PR stunt, isn’t it?” while a third said, “Every couple faces ups and downs. Stay strong, you guys.” Yet another person chimed in, “I’m sure they’ll get through this rough patch.” Meanwhile, some questioned the sincerity of the post: “Is this damage control?” Despite the mixed reactions, the majority seemed supportive.

Durga Puja celebrations with family

Amidst the ongoing rumours, Taneja also shared pictures from their recent Durga Puja celebrations. One photo shows Taneja with his daughter Kiara, while another captures the whole family – Taneja, Ritu, and Kiara – smiling for a selfie. The images have been warmly received by their followers, further showcasing their family bond.

A glimpse into the Taneja family

Gaurav Taneja, a former AirAsia pilot, is now a full-time content creator with three popular YouTube channels: Flying Beast, Fit Muscle TV, and Rasbhari Ke Papa. His vlogs, focusing on family life, have earned him a massive online following, with 3.7 million Instagram followers. His wife, Ritu Rathee, also enjoys a strong online presence with 1.6 million Instagram followers.