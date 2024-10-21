'Publicity stunt': Internet calls out Gaurav Taneja for new Karwa Chauth halwa video with Ritu Rathee

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast shared a video on Instagram showing him celebrating Karwa Chauth with his wife Ritu Rathee even as rumours of the couple's divorce swirl on the internet. Both Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee have denied rumours of their divorce in separate statements on social media.(Instagram/taneja.gaurav)

In the video, Gaurav Taneja shared that he waited for Ritu Rathee's late night flight to land so the couple could celebrate the festival together. He also showed himself cooking her favourite halwa for her. The two then perform the rituals together and Ritu Rathee touches her husband's feet.

Take a look at the viral video here:

This comes a day after Taneja shares a pictures on his Instagram stories of wife Ritu and their two daughters, Kiara and Pihu, posing with mehendi on their hands.

Taneja also shared a video of Ritu getting mehendi applied at a local stall, with the playful caption, "Apna Apna Naam dhoond lena bhai please zaroor se.. apni wali ke haath mein." (Also read: Ritu Rathee observes Karwa Chauth for Gaurav Taneja, Flying Beast shares pic day after shutting down divorce rumours)

While the couple seemed to appear very much in love in the clip, their fans and followers were far from impressed. “Everyone knows it was a publicity stunt,” wrote on user while another asked, “Next publicity stunt kya socha hai”. “Maan lia nhi tha PR stunt to hr reel me ab ritu ritu dikha ke kyu views le rhe ho,” said a third user.

Gaurav Taneja, Ritu Rathee divorce rumours

The YouTube creators have been at the centre of widespread rumours regarding their separation and divorce after Ritu Rathee was seen seeking spiritual guidance from Premanand Govind Sharan about her concerns related to infidelity and the custody of their daughters.

Since the video went viral, both Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee have separately addressed the rumours and denied their split. In a recent post, Gaurav Taneja hit back at those questioning their marriage and said that every couple goes through a rough patch sometimes. (Also read: Gaurav Taneja slams divorce rumours, shares pic with Ritu: ‘Tumhare maa baap ne')

“To everyone reading this, your parents must have also gone through tough times in their marriage and might not have even disclosed it to you (immediate family). The message is clear, jab tumhare maa baap ne tumhe apne relation mein nahi ghusaya, to please hum kaise ghusaye,” he wrote in the post which featured a photo of him and Ritu Rathee in a car.

Who are Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee?

A former airline pilot, Gaurav Taneja is a popular YouTuber who runs three Flying Beast, Fit Muscle TV, and Rasbhari Ke Papa with his wife and two daughters. He enjoys viewership from millions of followers, and his wife, Ritu Rathee, also has a strong online presence, boasting 1.6 million Instagram followers.