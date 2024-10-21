Menu Explore
Gaurav Taneja’s first message to trolls after clearing divorce rumours with Ritu Rathee. Watch

ByMuskaan Sharma
Oct 21, 2024 05:10 PM IST

In a new Instagram video titled ‘Divorce’, Gaurav Taneja, aka Flying Beast, responded to rumours involving his wife Ritu Rathee.

YouTuber Flying Beast aka Gaurav Taneja has posted a video on his Instagram talking about the divorce rumours with his wife Ritu Rathee. In the video, Taneja, who has millions of followers on YouTube and Instagram, talked about how news media covered the rumours of the couple's divorce.

Gaurav Taneja also spoke of the Instagram post where he first addressed the divorce rumours with wife Ritu Rathee.(Instagram/taneja.gaurav)
He also addressed the video of his wife visiting Premanand Govind Sharan and talking about infidelity and the custody of their daughters – the video which is believed to have started the rumours of the two creators' separation.

Gaurav Taneja also spoke of the Instagram post where he first addressed the rumours.

Take a look at Gaurav Taneja's new video here:

