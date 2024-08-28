Shark Tank Judge Vineeta Singh on West Bengal's measures for women's safety at workplaces: ‘Not the change we seek'

The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government introduced several safety measures for women at workplaces amid the ongoing protest over the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. After the announcement about the safety measures, numerous individuals, including Shark Tank judge and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, Vineeta Singh, posted their views on it. Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics shared her thoughts on safety measures for women at workplaces.

In the post, Singh begins to talk about the West Bengal guidelines for doctors, where she cites that night duty may be avoided for women to a possible extent. She further elaborates on it and expresses how this puts more restrictions on women as "boys will be boys".

"This is NOT the change women are seeking! Parents of daughters are already paranoid and protective as they live in fear. Can we not add to that burden with institutional curbs on girls? Every additional restriction is a subtle message to young girls that for their own survival, they should not even expect to be treated equally and that freedom and opportunities will always be discounted for them," wrote Singh in her post. (Also Read: Kolkata doctor rape-murder case Highlights: ‘Mamata govt shaken by Nabanna rally call,’ says Bengal LoP)

Further, she spoke on how she's a mother of two boys and it's necessary to raise boys as "as kind humans who understand the true meaning of equality, respect and consent".

Take a look at her entire post here:

This post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than 10,000 likes. Many people took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's what people had to say about it:

An individual wrote, "In every state and country, the government should create a healthy environment for both women and men. Additionally, people should be educated about humanity rather than creating a divide-and-rule situation."

Another Instagram user, Sarita Singh, shared a horrifying experience of her daughter and said, "Dear Vineeta, I really wish the parents of boys are more responsible. Last week, my girl was kicked up by four older boys, and the father says my daughter must have provoked their boys to behave this way. I am just shocked when parents of boys will act more responsibly."

"Well said. Our society and government as a whole need to change their approach to the issue. In our villages, there are many more curbs imposed on girls. Hope all this changes soon," commented user Surendra Mohanty.