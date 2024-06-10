 Ixigo IPO opens for subscription today: All you need to know before subscribing to the issue - Hindustan Times
Ixigo IPO opens for subscription today: All you need to know before subscribing to the issue

ByMallika Soni
Jun 10, 2024 07:38 AM IST

Ixigo IPO comprises a fresh equity sale of ₹120 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 6.66 crore shares.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Le Travenues Technology- that operates travel platform Ixigo- opens for subscription today (June 10). Ahead of the issue opening, the company's shares-which are priced at 88-93 per share- are trading with a premium of 25 in the unlisted market. This means a listing gain of almost 27% as per the grey market. 

Ixigo IPO's book-running lead managers are Axis Capital, DAM Capital and JM Financial.
Ixigo IPO's book-running lead managers are Axis Capital, DAM Capital and JM Financial.

Ixigo IPO anchor investors

Ahead of the IPO, the company raised 333 crore from anchor investors in which Nomura, Morgan Stanley, 3P India Equity Fund, HDFC MF, Motilal Oswal MF, Government of Singapore and Tata Investment Corp participated.

Ixigo IPO details 

The issue comprises a fresh equity sale of 120 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 6.66 crore shares. SAIF Partners, Peak XV Partners, Aloke Bajpai, Rajnish Kumar, Micromax Informatics and Placid Holdings will offload part of their stakes under the OFS. 

Ixigo IPO bid details

The IPO reserves about 75% for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), 15% for non-institutional investors and 10% for retail investors.

Ixigo IPO objectives 

The company will use net proceeds from the offer for funding working capital requirements, investments in tech, inorganic growth and general corporate purposes, it said. 

Ixigo company details 

The company is focussed on planning, booking and managing trips of travelers across rail, air, buses and hotels as it helps them in making smarter travel decisions by using artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science-led innovations.

Ixigo IPO registrar 

The book-running lead managers to the issue are Axis Capital, DAM Capital and JM Financial. Link Intime India is the registrar of Ixigo IPO. 

Get latest news on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Stock market Live Updates at Hindustan Times.

News / Business / Ixigo IPO opens for subscription today: All you need to know before subscribing to the issue
