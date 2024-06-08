Bajaj Housing Finance files for Rs.7000 crore IPO following RBI mandate
The RBI had mandated NBFCs with a loan book more than Rs.50,000 crore to list on the stock exchanges.
Bajaj Housing Finance is launching a Rs.7,000 crore IPO (Initial Public Offering). The company has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), following a 2022 Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandate.
The RBI in September 2022, had released a list of 15 Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) with a loan book above ₹50,000 crore (upper layer), mandating them to go public and list their shares by September 2025.
Bajaj Housing Finance managed Rs.91,370 crore worth of assets as of March 31st this year.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares of up to Rs.4,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹3,000 crore. Bajaj Housing Finance was till now, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finance.
The lead book-runners are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, BofA Securities India Limited, Axis Capital Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited, SBI Capital Markets Limited, JM Financial Limited, and IIFL Securities Limited.
