 Bajaj Housing Finance files for Rs.7000 crore IPO following RBI mandate - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bajaj Housing Finance files for Rs.7000 crore IPO following RBI mandate

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Jun 08, 2024 07:54 PM IST

The RBI had mandated NBFCs with a loan book more than Rs.50,000 crore to list on the stock exchanges.

Bajaj Housing Finance is launching a Rs.7,000 crore IPO (Initial Public Offering). The company has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), following a 2022 Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandate.

Representational
Representational

The RBI in September 2022, had released a list of 15 Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) with a loan book above 50,000 crore (upper layer), mandating them to go public and list their shares by September 2025.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Also Read | PhonePe and Flipkart IPO may come in two years, Walmart executive says

Bajaj Housing Finance managed Rs.91,370 crore worth of assets as of March 31st this year.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares of up to Rs.4,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 3,000 crore. Bajaj Housing Finance was till now, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finance.

The lead book-runners are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, BofA Securities India Limited, Axis Capital Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited, SBI Capital Markets Limited, JM Financial Limited, and IIFL Securities Limited.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi portfolio: How Congress leader's stocks performed as market plunged. Details

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest news on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Stock market Live Updates at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Bajaj Housing Finance files for Rs.7000 crore IPO following RBI mandate
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On