Wednesday, Jun 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Rahul Gandhi portfolio: How Congress leader's stocks performed as market plunged. Details

ByMallika Soni
Jun 05, 2024 10:31 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi portfolio: Rahul Gandhi's stock portfolio includes Pidilite Industries, Bajaj Finance, Divi’s Laboratories, Nestle India and ITC.

Rahul Gandhi portfolio: Rahul Gandhi’s portfolio outperformed by falling less than 5 per cent amid Lok Sabha election results. The Election Commission of India declared results for 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies with the BJP winning 240 seats and the Congress 99. As per the results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to form the government for a third consecutive term with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) getting a majority in the Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi portfolio: Rahul Gandhi during a news conference at the Indian National Congress headquarters during election results night in New Delhi.(Bloomberg)
Rahul Gandhi portfolio: Rahul Gandhi during a news conference at the Indian National Congress headquarters during election results night in New Delhi.(Bloomberg)

As per data from Election Commission of India website, Rahul Gandhi's stock portfolio includes Pidilite Industries, Bajaj Finance, Divi’s Laboratories, Nestle India, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Titan Company, Suprajit Engineering and Tube Investments.

Among these stocks, Nestle India, Pidilite Industries and Divi's Labs traded higher by up to 1 per cent each while Bajaj Finance traded on a flat note on Tuesday. Meanwhile Titan Company, Tube Investments of India, ITC and Suprajit Engineering fell as the benchmark indices witnessed their worst day in four years on June 4 as investors lost 31 lakh crore wealth in just six-and-a-half hours.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said, “The steep fall equity market is due to the results so far falling short of the exit polls which the market had discounted yesterday. If BJP doesn’t get a majority on its own there will be disappointment and this is getting reflected in the market.”

News / Business / Rahul Gandhi portfolio: How Congress leader's stocks performed as market plunged. Details
