 Stock market after Lok Sabha elections| Bernstein on what to do if INDIA bloc forms government: ‘Probability is…’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Stock market after Lok Sabha elections| Bernstein on what to do if INDIA bloc forms government: ‘Probability is…’

ByHT News Desk
Jun 05, 2024 08:28 AM IST

Stock market crash: Owing to the BJP not gaining a majority on its own, Bernstein said that the party's independence on allies will increase.

Bernstein retained its view of high single-digit returns in the stock market and kept its Nifty target unchanged at 23,500 saying that the brokerage expects volatility to remain owing to uncertainty on policy path. The brokerage remained overweight on financial stocks but made picks across sectors.

Stock market crash: The brokerage remined overweight on financial stocks but made picks across sectors.
Stock market crash: The brokerage remined overweight on financial stocks but made picks across sectors.

Read more: Stock market crash: What happens if INDIA bloc wins?

Owing to the BJP not gaining a majority on its own, Bernstein said that the party's independence on allies will increase whether these are pre-poll ones or seat-sharing arrangements are made. It said, “There are no contentious topics, as the NDA had a consensus on policies. In an extreme scenario, if the opposition manages to wrest away the key allies, the investment approach to India would change materially. As we consider it a low-probability event, we do not delve much into this topic.”

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Read more: Defence stocks plummet as market crashes: These performed worst today

The new government's focus could change, Bernstein said, as policies could be tweaked to focus more on spending towards direct social schemes.

"With capex likely to be driven more by the private sector as end markets are changing, the role of government will in any case moderate over time, limiting material risks to the cycle," it said.

Read more: Stock market crash: Nifty to fall below 20,000? Stocks to consider after Lok Sabha election results

Continuity of power is a powerful enough narrative to support the economy, it said, adding that there may not be a material impact in the near term.

"Given what we see - our previous stance on the market holds good. This is about decent economic growth but a peaking of earnings growth, less room for upward revisions and somewhat rich valuations. Hence, we retain our view of high single-digit returns, with the Nifty target unchanged at 23,500," it said.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest news on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Stock market Live Updates at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Stock market after Lok Sabha elections| Bernstein on what to do if INDIA bloc forms government: ‘Probability is…’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
Advertisement