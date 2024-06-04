Stock market crash: What happens if INDIA bloc wins?

In the previous trading session, all indices including Sensex and Nifty registered their best intraday gains with the exit polls showing Narendra Modi’s BJP winning over 350 seats and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) grabbing between 360 and 400 seats. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

But if the exit polls prediction goes wrong and INDIA bloc allies manage to get majority or 295 seats, the stock market, which is betting on BJP’s massive win may plummet, according to experts.

Strong economic data like the 8.2% GDP growth in the financial year 2023-24, 100 days measures list and the final budget will be key points the market will observe in the coming weeks, according to them, Financial Express wrote.

The Axis My India exit poll estimated 322-340 seats for the BJP, up from 303 seats it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections and 39-61 seats for its allies. It gave 60-76 seats for the Congress, up from 52 seats in 2019 and 71-90 seats for its INDIA bloc allies. A political party/alliance needs 272 of 543 Lok Sabha seats to form government at the Centre.

