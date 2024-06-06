Kronox Lab Sciences IPO: How to check allotment status online on BSE, Kfin Tech
For those who applied for Kronox Lab Sciences IPO, you can check the allotment status in two ways: BSE website and website of the registrar.
Kronox Lab Sciences IPO allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Kronox Lab Sciences will be finalised today after which the shares of the Vadodara-based company's share will be listed on bourses NSE, BSE tentatively on June 10. The IPO of the company- which manufactures high-purity speciality fine chemicals for diverse end-user industries- closed with an overall subscription of 118 times on June 5.
Kronox Lab Sciences IPO: How to check allotment status
Here's how to check Kronox Lab Sciences IPO allotment status on BSE
- Visit the official website of the BSE to check the status or ogin using the direct link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- Select 'Equity' under ‘Issue Type’
- Select ‘Issue Name’ and enter application number or PAN details to proceed further
- Click ‘submit’ to see the allotment status which will appear on the screen
Here's how to check Kronox Lab Sciences IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies
- Log in at the direct Kronox Lab Sciences IPO website — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus
- Select Kronox Lab Sciences IPO and enter PAN details
- Click on the 'Search' option and the allotment status will appear on the screen
