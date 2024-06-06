 Kronox Lab Sciences IPO: How to check allotment status online on BSE, Kfin Tech - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kronox Lab Sciences IPO: How to check allotment status online on BSE, Kfin Tech

ByHT News Desk
Jun 06, 2024 08:24 AM IST

For those who applied for Kronox Lab Sciences IPO, you can check the allotment status in two ways: BSE website and website of the registrar.

Kronox Lab Sciences IPO allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Kronox Lab Sciences will be finalised today after which the shares of the Vadodara-based company's share will be listed on bourses NSE, BSE tentatively on June 10. The IPO of the company- which manufactures high-purity speciality fine chemicals for diverse end-user industries- closed with an overall subscription of 118 times on June 5.

Kronox Lab Sciences IPO closed with an overall subscription of 118 times on June 5.
Kronox Lab Sciences IPO closed with an overall subscription of 118 times on June 5.

Read more: Hindalco-owned Novelis postpones US IPO: What we know

Kronox Lab Sciences IPO: How to check allotment status

For those who applied for Kronox Lab Sciences IPO, you can check the allotment status in two ways: BSE website and website of the registrar.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Here's how to check Kronox Lab Sciences IPO allotment status on BSE

Read more: Ixigo IPO opens on June 10: Check price band, lot size, listing date and more

  1. Visit the official website of the BSE to check the status or ogin using the direct link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
  2. Select 'Equity' under ‘Issue Type’
  3. Select ‘Issue Name’ and enter application number or PAN details to proceed further
  4. Click ‘submit’ to see the allotment status which will appear on the screen

Here's how to check Kronox Lab Sciences IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies

Read more: World record for NSE: Exchange records highest single-day transactions

  1. Log in at the direct Kronox Lab Sciences IPO website — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus
  2. Select Kronox Lab Sciences IPO and enter PAN details
  3. Click on the 'Search' option and the allotment status will appear on the screen

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest news on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Stock market Live Updates at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Kronox Lab Sciences IPO: How to check allotment status online on BSE, Kfin Tech
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On