Kronox Lab Sciences IPO: How to check allotment status online on BSE, Kfin Tech

Kronox Lab Sciences IPO allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Kronox Lab Sciences will be finalised today after which the shares of the Vadodara-based company's share will be listed on bourses NSE, BSE tentatively on June 10. The IPO of the company- which manufactures high-purity speciality fine chemicals for diverse end-user industries- closed with an overall subscription of 118 times on June 5. Kronox Lab Sciences IPO closed with an overall subscription of 118 times on June 5.

Kronox Lab Sciences IPO: How to check allotment status

For those who applied for Kronox Lab Sciences IPO, you can check the allotment status in two ways: BSE website and website of the registrar.

Here's how to check Kronox Lab Sciences IPO allotment status on BSE

Visit the official website of the BSE to check the status or ogin using the direct link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Select 'Equity' under ‘Issue Type’ Select ‘Issue Name’ and enter application number or PAN details to proceed further Click ‘submit’ to see the allotment status which will appear on the screen

Here's how to check Kronox Lab Sciences IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies