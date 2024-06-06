World record for NSE: Exchange records highest single-day transactions

NSE India- country's largest stock exchange and world's largest derivatives exchange- made history by registering highest ever transactions in a single day on June 5. The exchange handled 1,971 crore orders and 28.55 crore trades, National Stock Exchange of India CEO Ashish Chauhan said. The exchange handled 1,971 crore orders and 28.55 crore trades, National Stock Exchange of India CEO Ashish Chauhan said. (PTI)

"@nseindia handled the highest ever - world record - number of transactions in a single day today on June 5,2024 in a 6 hours and 15 minutes (915 am to 330 pm) single trading day- 1971 crore (19.71 billion) orders per day; 28.55 crore (280.55 million) trades per day," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

This happened on a day when Nifty50 staged a strong rebound and settled 736 points or 3.36 per cent higher at 22,620 after cracking around 6 per cent on June 4 when the Lok Sabha election results were announced.

Earlier, NSE Indices Ltd, a subsidiary of NSE, launched India's first thematic index to track the electric vehicle and new-age automobiles segment.

"We're thrilled to announce that NSE Indices has launched Nifty EV & New Age Automotive Index today. The Nifty EV & New Age Automotive Index aims to track the performance of companies which form a part of the EV ecosystem or are involved in the development of new age automotive vehicles or related technology," it said.