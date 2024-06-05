 Ixigo IPO opens on June 10: Check price band, lot size, listing date and more - Hindustan Times
Ixigo IPO opens on June 10: Check price band, lot size, listing date and more

ByHT News Desk
Jun 05, 2024 01:47 PM IST

Ixigo IPO: The price band for the issue will be announced on June 5 and the IPO closes on June 12.

Ixigo IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Le Travenues Technology- parent company of travel aggregator Ixigo- will open for subscription on June 10. The price band for the issue will be announced on June 5 and the IPO closes on June 12. 

Ixigo IPO: The IPO comprises of fresh issuance of equity shares worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>120 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 6,66,77,674 equity shares by the existing shareholders.
The IPO comprises of fresh issuance of equity shares worth 120 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 6,66,77,674 equity shares by the existing shareholders.

Ixigo IPO details

The IPO comprises of fresh issuance of equity shares worth 120 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 6,66,77,674 equity shares by the existing shareholders. Selling shareholders in the OFS include SAIF Partners India IV, Peak XV Partners Investments V, Aloke Bajpai, Rajnish Kumar, Micromax Informatics, Placid Holdings, Catalyst Trusteeship and Madison India Capital HC.SAIF Partners and Peak XV are the largest shareholders in the company. They have a 23.37 per cent and 15.66 per cent stake, respectively.

Anchor book of Ixigo IPO

The anchor book of the public issue will open for a day on June 7.

Ixigo IPO lead managers

Axis Capital, DAM Capital Advisors, and JM Financial are the book running lead managers to the issue.

Company details 

Le Travenues Technology- an online travel agency- was founded in 2006. The company enables travelers to book train, flight, and bus tickets as well as hotels under the brand name 'Ixigo'. It has the highest app usage among peers with a cumulative 83 million monthly active users across its apps.

News / Business / Ixigo IPO opens on June 10: Check price band, lot size, listing date and more
