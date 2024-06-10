 Kronox Lab Sciences IPO lists at 21% premium over issue price - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kronox Lab Sciences IPO lists at 21% premium over issue price

ByMallika Soni
Jun 10, 2024 10:21 AM IST

The IPO-which is worth ₹130 crore-received a strong response from investors as it was subscribed over 117 times.

Kronox Lab Sciences IPO listed on the bourses today (June 10) at 164.95 on the NSE- a premium of 21.2 per cent over the issue price of 136. The listing was in line with market expectations as trends in the grey market earlier indicated a debut with around 22-30 per cent premium for the stock. The IPO-which is worth 130 crore-received a strong response from investors as it was subscribed over 117 times, with NIIs bidding 302 times their allotted quota, QIBs bought 89 times their quota and retail investors bidding for 54.23 times the reserved portion.

Kronox Lab Sciences IPO lists at 21% premium over issue price
Kronox Lab Sciences IPO lists at 21% premium over issue price

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest news on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Stock market Live Updates at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Kronox Lab Sciences IPO lists at 21% premium over issue price
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On