Kronox Lab Sciences IPO listed on the bourses today (June 10) at ₹164.95 on the NSE- a premium of 21.2 per cent over the issue price of ₹136. The listing was in line with market expectations as trends in the grey market earlier indicated a debut with around 22-30 per cent premium for the stock. The IPO-which is worth ₹130 crore-received a strong response from investors as it was subscribed over 117 times, with NIIs bidding 302 times their allotted quota, QIBs bought 89 times their quota and retail investors bidding for 54.23 times the reserved portion.

Kronox Lab Sciences IPO lists at 21% premium over issue price