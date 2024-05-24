 This Rekha Jhunjhunwala stock is up 4%. Should you buy? What brokerages say? - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

This Rekha Jhunjhunwala stock is up 4%. Should you buy? What brokerages say?

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 24, 2024 02:54 PM IST

The Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed firm posted revenue from operations at ₹582.98 crore.

Shares of Metro Brands Ltd were up today (May 24) as the footwear company reported quarter results. Brokerages remained mostly neutral on the stock and see a muted quarter for the company ahead. Metro Brands recorded a profit of 155.57 crore- a jump of 126.3 per cent on year-on-year (YoY) basis for the fourth quarter of FY24. The Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed firm posted revenue from operations at 582.98 crore and recommended a final dividend of 2.25 per equity share.

Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala- backed Metro Brands recorded a profit of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>155.57 crore- a jump of 126.3 per cent on year-on-year (YoY) basis for the fourth quarter of FY24.
Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala- backed Metro Brands recorded a profit of 155.57 crore- a jump of 126.3 per cent on year-on-year (YoY) basis for the fourth quarter of FY24.

Read more: Stock market today: These 5 stocks contributed 75% to Nifty's 1,000-point rally

Nuvama Institutional Equities said, “Fila inventory clearance is running a bit behind schedule and is likely to be cleared by H1FY25. On Footlocker, Metro plans to open the first store by October this year. Given the gradual recovery and sluggish Q1FY25 due to lower weddings, and elections, we are trimming FY25E and 26E EPS by 6 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively, it said with a 'hold' tag and a target price of 1,165.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read more: Chris Wood on Indian stock market correction: Possible if these 2 things happen

Motilal Oswal Financial Services said with a 'buy' call, “We have not factored in Fila and Foot Locker earnings, but we believe it has revenue potential of 1,500-2,000 crore over the next 3-5 years. Since both the brands are in the initial stage of investing, we value Fila/Foot Locker at a 75 per cent discount to the potential value, which creates an option value of 160 , arriving at a valuation of 1,350 apiece.”

Prabhudas Lilladher gave a 'hold' rating on the stock and target price of 1,115.

Read more: Google's new AI tool asked how to pass kidney stones. It replies: Drink urine

Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhuwala owned 2,61,02,394 equity shares- 9.60 per cent stake- in the company as of March 31, 2024. Her stake in the company is currently more than 3,000 crore.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / This Rekha Jhunjhunwala stock is up 4%. Should you buy? What brokerages say?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On