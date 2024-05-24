 Stock market today: These 5 stocks contributed 75% to Nifty's 1,000-point rally - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Stock market today: These 5 stocks contributed 75% to Nifty's 1,000-point rally

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 24, 2024 12:43 PM IST

Stock market today: Nifty's rally was propelled by five stocks which contributed over 75 percent to the 1,000-point surge. Details here

Nifty hit fresh all-time high on May 24 amid buoyant investors' sentiment ahead of Lok Sabha election results and fresh foreign fund inflows. The results of Lok Sabha elections 2024 is scheduled on June 4. 

Stock market today: The stock market index on a display screen at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(PTI)
Stock market today: The stock market index on a display screen at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(PTI)

BSE Sensex also climbed 164 points to hit its all-time high of 75,582.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

NSE Nifty went up by 36.4 points to breach the 23,000 mark for the first time ever and reached its lifetime peak of 23,004.05. But this rally was propelled by five stocks which contributed over 75 percent to the 1,000-point surge. These are: ICICI Bank Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries Ltd, and Bharti Airtel Ltd.

Read more: Jefferies' Christopher Wood praises PM Modi: Done more than ‘any other world leader’

ICICI Bank was the largest contributor- over 17.3 per cent- followed by Mahindra & Mahindra and State Bank of India which contributed over 16 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively. Reliance Industries Ltd contributed 15 per cent while Bharti Airtel Ltd contributed 14 per cent.

Read more: Vodafone Idea stock jumps 9%, UBS says ‘buy’ stock as 70-80% upside likely

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank led the pack of index draggers, pulling down the index by 19%, followed by Bajaj Finance and Asian Paints, which pushed it southward by 5% and 4% respectively.

Read more: Adani Enterprises stock recovers $30 billion lost after Hindenburg report

This comes as Sensex surged over 1,000 points while Nifty closed near 23,000 mark on May 23 after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced special dividend of over 2 lakh crore.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Stock market today: These 5 stocks contributed 75% to Nifty's 1,000-point rally
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On