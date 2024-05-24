 Adani Enterprises stock recovers $30 billion lost after Hindenburg report - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Adani Enterprises stock recovers $30 billion lost after Hindenburg report

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 24, 2024 11:32 AM IST

Adani Enterprises stock rose 1.7% to 3,445.05 today (May 24) and has almost tripled since its fall in February 2023.

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd- flagship of Gautam Adani’s group- erased all the losses following a short-seller report in early 2023. The conglomerate cut debt and landed major projects owing to which its stock stock crawled back losses of more than $30 billion after US-based Hindenburg Research alleged wide-ranging corporate malfeasance and share-price manipulation at conglomerate in January 2023.

Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group, center, arrives at a polling station during the third phase of voting for national elections in Ahmedabad, Gujarat,(Bloomberg)
Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group, center, arrives at a polling station during the third phase of voting for national elections in Ahmedabad, Gujarat,(Bloomberg)

Read more: Gautam Adani says proud to be India’s first ‘das hazari’ on Adani Green Energy's milestone

The group has repeatedly denied these allegations. Adani Enterprises stock rose 1.7% to 3,445.05 today (May 24) and has almost tripled since its fall in February 2023.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

This comes as analysts expect Adani Enterprises’ stock to be included in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Index in June which could potentially bring passive flows.

Read more: Forbes richest list 2024: Mukesh Ambani tops in India, Gautam Adani at 2. Check top 10 names here

Additionally, other Adani companies are engaging with global investors to raise fresh debt as the group pushes ahead with plans to expand its cement and copper businesses, it was reported. Besides Adani Enterprises, at least five of the 10 listed Adani group stocks are trading above the levels seen before the Hindenburg report.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Adani Enterprises stock recovers $30 billion lost after Hindenburg report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On