Gautam Adani says proud to be India’s first ‘das hazari’ on Adani Green Energy's milestone

Adani Green Energy, which has an operating portfolio of 10,934 megawatt (MW), has become the first company in India to surpass the mark of 10,000 MW of renewable energy. Reacting to the development, Gautam Adani said that he is proud that AGEL has become the first “das hazari” in India’s renewable space. Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani addresses during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of his group companies.(PTI File)

What Gautam Adani said?

He said, “We are proud to be India’s first das hazari in the renewables space. In less than a decade, Adani Green Energy has not just envisioned a greener future but has actualised it, growing from a mere idea to explore clean energy to achieving a phenomenal 10,000 MW in installed capacity.

“This achievement is a demonstration of the rapidity and scale at which the Adani Group aims to facilitate India's transition to clean, reliable and affordable energy. In our drive towards 45,000 MW by 2030, we are building the world's largest renewable energy plant in Khavda – a 30,000 MW project unparalleled on the global stage. AGEL is not just setting benchmarks for the world but redefining them,” he added.

More about Adani Green Energy

The company's portfolio consists of 7,393 MW solar, 1,401 MW wind and 2,140 MW wind-solar hybrid capacity and it plans to achieve 45,000 GW renewable energy by 2030. Adani Green Energy is also developing the world's biggest renewable energy project in Kutch, Gujarat. AGEL has operationalized 2,000 MW of solar capacity- over 6 per cent of the planned 30,000 MW- in just 12 months.