 Gautam Adani says proud to be India’s first ‘das hazari’ on Adani Green Energy's milestone - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Gautam Adani says proud to be India’s first ‘das hazari’ on Adani Green Energy's milestone

ByHT News Desk
Apr 03, 2024 11:10 AM IST

Gautam Adani said, “We are proud to be India’s first das hazari in the renewables space."

Adani Green Energy, which has an operating portfolio of 10,934 megawatt (MW), has become the first company in India to surpass the mark of 10,000 MW of renewable energy. Reacting to the development, Gautam Adani said that he is proud that AGEL has become the first “das hazari” in India’s renewable space.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani addresses during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of his group companies.(PTI File)
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani addresses during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of his group companies.(PTI File)

What Gautam Adani said?

Read more: Forbes world's billionaires: Who's on list? Which country has the most rich? Who is the richest woman in the world?

He said, “We are proud to be India’s first das hazari in the renewables space. In less than a decade, Adani Green Energy has not just envisioned a greener future but has actualised it, growing from a mere idea to explore clean energy to achieving a phenomenal 10,000 MW in installed capacity.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Mark Zuckerberg's net worth grows this much in 12 months: Richest he’s ever been

“This achievement is a demonstration of the rapidity and scale at which the Adani Group aims to facilitate India's transition to clean, reliable and affordable energy. In our drive towards 45,000 MW by 2030, we are building the world's largest renewable energy plant in Khavda – a 30,000 MW project unparalleled on the global stage. AGEL is not just setting benchmarks for the world but redefining them,” he added.

Read more: Forbes richest list 2024: Mukesh Ambani tops in India, Gautam Adani at 2. Check top 10 names here

More about Adani Green Energy

The company's portfolio consists of 7,393 MW solar, 1,401 MW wind and 2,140 MW wind-solar hybrid capacity and it plans to achieve 45,000 GW renewable energy by 2030. Adani Green Energy is also developing the world's biggest renewable energy project in Kutch, Gujarat. AGEL has operationalized 2,000 MW of solar capacity- over 6 per cent of the planned 30,000 MW- in just 12 months.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Gautam Adani says proud to be India’s first ‘das hazari’ on Adani Green Energy's milestone
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On