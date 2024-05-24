Google's new AI tool asked how to pass kidney stones. It replies: Drink urine

Google's new AI Overviews feature recommended users to drink a couple of litres of light-coloured urine in order to pass kidney stones. This happened during Google's initial Lab testing phase when it was called the Search Generative Experience (SGE). Users pointed out on social media that Google was still recommending drinking of urine as an effective method for quickly passing kidney stones.

The feature is now called AI Overviews which seems to be replacing Featured Snippets at the top of a Google search page. The feature is available in the US and will soon be available in other countries soon, Google said.

As per Google, “AI Overviews and more is an experiment in Search Labs that lets you see AI Overviews on more Google searches and offers access to additional generative AI features in Search. AI Overviews and more has replaced the Search Labs experiment known as SGE (Search Generative Experience).”