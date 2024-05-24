 Google's new AI tool asked how to pass kidney stones. It replies: Drink urine - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Google's new AI tool asked how to pass kidney stones. It replies: Drink urine

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 24, 2024 01:15 PM IST

This happened during Google's initial Lab testing phase when it was called the Search Generative Experience (SGE), users pointed out.

Google's new AI Overviews feature recommended users to drink a couple of litres of light-coloured urine in order to pass kidney stones. This happened during Google's initial Lab testing phase when it was called the Search Generative Experience (SGE).

Users pointed out on social media that Google was still recommending drinking of urine as an effective method for quickly passing kidney stones.
But users pointed out on social media that Google was still recommending drinking of urine as an effective method for quickly passing kidney stones. This was seen even a week before Google announced it was rolling the feature across the US.

The feature is now called AI Overviews which seems to be replacing Featured Snippets at the top of a Google search page. The feature is available in the US and will soon be available in other countries soon, Google said.

As per Google, “AI Overviews and more is an experiment in Search Labs that lets you see AI Overviews on more Google searches and offers access to additional generative AI features in Search. AI Overviews and more has replaced the Search Labs experiment known as SGE (Search Generative Experience).”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Google's new AI tool asked how to pass kidney stones. It replies: Drink urine
