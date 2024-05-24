 Ashneer Grover, Madhuri Jain asked to give ₹80 crore security to travel to US - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ashneer Grover, Madhuri Jain asked to give 80 crore security to travel to US

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 24, 2024 12:23 PM IST

The Delhi High Court directed Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover to furnish a security of ₹80 crore before they travel to the US.

The Delhi High Court directed BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover to furnish a security of 80 crore before they travel to the US. The court said that the security is to be furnished by way of a property as it told the couple to submit their Emirates Card with the court so that they do not visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as they hold "golden visa". 

Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain are seen.
Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain are seen.

Read more: Ashneer Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain can travel abroad but there's a rider, Delhi High Court says

The couple has been allowed to go to the US separately for the children’s summer school after the court asked the Economic Offences Wing to come back with the conditions of travel. They will have to share details of stay, hotel, travel and phone numbers with the court as well as investigating agencies.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read more: Ashneer Grover mocks Kotak Mahindra Bank: ‘LOL! Banks se tech nahi ho rahi’

The couple has also been directed not to create any third party rights on shares of BharatPe they hold. Ashneer Grover will leave for the US on May 26 and return to India on June 14 while his wife will travel on June 15 and return on July 1.

Read more: Ashneer Grover's dig at Sam Pitroda? ’Taxpayers are meaningless minority…'

Earlier, the EOW objected to the travel plea of the couple saying that they had properties abroad and were a flight risk. The couple is accused of committing a 81-crore fraud at the fintech firm.

 

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Ashneer Grover, Madhuri Jain asked to give 80 crore security to travel to US
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On