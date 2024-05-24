Ashneer Grover, Madhuri Jain asked to give 80 crore security to travel to US

The Delhi High Court directed BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover to furnish a security of ₹80 crore before they travel to the US. The court said that the security is to be furnished by way of a property as it told the couple to submit their Emirates Card with the court so that they do not visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as they hold "golden visa". Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain are seen.

The couple has been allowed to go to the US separately for the children’s summer school after the court asked the Economic Offences Wing to come back with the conditions of travel. They will have to share details of stay, hotel, travel and phone numbers with the court as well as investigating agencies.

The couple has also been directed not to create any third party rights on shares of BharatPe they hold. Ashneer Grover will leave for the US on May 26 and return to India on June 14 while his wife will travel on June 15 and return on July 1.

Earlier, the EOW objected to the travel plea of the couple saying that they had properties abroad and were a flight risk. The couple is accused of committing a ₹81-crore fraud at the fintech firm.