Ashneer Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain can travel abroad but there's a rider, Delhi High Court says
Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover have been allowed to travel to the US. The couple were stopped from boarding a flight in November 2023.
The Delhi High Court permitted former BharatPe MD Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover to travel to the US. The couple were stopped from boarding a flight in November 2023 and a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).
They challenged the LOC and the Delhi High Court allowed the couple to travel abroad after considering their plea. Ashneer Grover has been given the permission to travel from May 26 to June 12 while Madhuri Jain Grover has been permitted to travel from June 15.
This comes after the court asked Delhi police to suggest the conditions for the couple to ensure their return to India. Delhi police opposed their plea and submitted that Ashneer Grover and his wife have a golden visa for UAE and have assets abroad. It was also said that Madhuri Jain is not cooperating in the investigation as Delhi police's EOW is investigating a case related to alleged fraud of ₹81 crores.
Delhi Police's counsel had argued, “Investigation is still on. We are calling the wife and she is not cooperating. She is claiming privilege and privacy and trying to stall the probe. We will complete the investigation in two months."
“He will dissipate the assets lying abroad. They are giving evasive replies...Heavens are not going to fall if they don’t go there," it added.
Ashneer Grover is the co-founder and former Managing Director of BharatPe and Madhuri Jain Grover was the company’s head of operations. The couple left the company in early 2022. In December 2022, BharatPe lodged a complaint against the couple. In May 2023, the EOW registered an FIR against them.
