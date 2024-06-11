Sensex, Nifty volatile today: IRB Infra declines 8%, IndiGo falls 4%

Indian benchmark equity indices opened marginally lower today (June 11). Sensex and Nifty were dragged down by financial stocks ahead of US Fed's policy decision and consumer price inflation data. BSE Sensex was trading 107 points, or 0.14%, lower at 76,382 and Nifty50 was down 21 points, or 0.09%, trading at 23,238. Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Top gainers and losers in Sensex

Among 30 Sensex companies, JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank were the major laggards. Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel and Titan were among the gainers.

IndiGo falls 4%

IndiGo stock fell 4% today as promoters reportedly sold around 2% of the airline for approximately ₹3,700 crore in a block deal. During the block window, a significant transaction involving 83.7 lakh shares of InterGlobe Aviation was observed.

IRB Infra declines 8%

Around 41.20 crore shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers- 6.8 percent stake in the company- changed hands in two block deals, it was reported. Shares of IRB Infra tanked around 10 per cent and were trading at ₹64.74 on the NSE.

What about Asian markets?

Seoul and Tokyo quoted higher while Shanghai and Hong Kong traded lower. US markets ended in the positive territory on Monday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.23 per cent to USD 81.44 a barrel.

A look at FIIs

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹2,572.38 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.

What happened in stock market on Monday?

In early trade, Sensex breached the 77,000-mark on Monday but the index came under selling pressure during the day and ended 203.28 points or 0.27 per cent lower at 76,490.08. NSE Nifty dipped 30.95 points or 0.13 per cent to settle at 23,259.20.