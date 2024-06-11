OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Apple-ChatGPT integration: ‘Very happy to partner with Apple'

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reacted to the integration of ChatGPT into Apple devices which is expected later this year. Following this, ChatGPT will become accessible on Apple devices, Craig Federighi, Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, confirmed at the WWDC 2024. Moreover, ChatGPT will be integrated with virtual assistant Siri to help it gather context and provide relevant output. Apple said that Siri will be able to cross-refer from different apps to get more personalised information about user's request. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks during the Microsoft Build conference at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington.(AFP)

In his tweet, Sam Altman reflected on Apple-OpenAI partnership and said, “Very happy to be partnering with Apple to integrate ChatGPT into their devices later this year! Think you will really like it.”

Will ChatGPT be available to Apple users for free?

Yes, Apple confirmed that users will be able to access ChatGPT for free without creating an account. The company also said that their requests and information will not be logged and paid users of ChatGPT will also have access to these features which they can link their paid accounts to get all the premium features.

Elon Musk slams OpenAI-Apple deal

Elon Musk said that he will ban Apple devices at his companies as he would consider them a security violation after the company announced its partnership with OpenAI. He wrote, "It’s patently absurd that Apple isn’t smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security & privacy!"

A Note under his post on his own social media platform X (formerly Twitter) clarified that Apple did create its own AI called Apple Intelligence and OpenAI's ChatGPT will only be used with Siri and Writing Tools.