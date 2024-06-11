Public speaking used to make Warren Buffett ‘physically ill’. Then this happened

Warren Buffett- Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO- was not always a good speaker as he said that the thought of speaking in public made him “physically ill" so much so that in college he chose courses in which he would not have talk in front of a class. When he graduated from Columbia Business School in 1951, Warren Buffett decided that he will overcome his fear of public speaking. In order to do so, he enrolled in a $100 public speaking course at Dale Carnegie Training. Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett speaks during an interview.(AP)

He said, ″[The class] certainly had the biggest impact in terms of my subsequent success. A relatively modest improvement [in your communication skills] can make a major difference in your future earning power, as well as in many other aspects of your life.”

Here are some tips from the course that changed Warren Buffett into an amazing public speaker: