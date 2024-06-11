Nvidia's Jensen Huang doesn't think your job can make you happy: ‘Not true at all'
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that even while he is not working, he thinks about work all the time as he talked about work-life balance at a recent event. The stock of his artificial intelligence chipmaker rallied to record highs last week breaching the $3 trillion mark and overtaking Apple to become the world's second most valuable company. With this, Nvidia replaced Apple- marking a shift in Silicon Valley- as the company co-founded by Steve Jobs has dominated the market since 2007.
"I work from the moment I wake up to the moment when I go to bed, and I work seven days a week. When I'm not working, I'm thinking about working. And when I'm working, I'm working," Jensen Huang said.
Reflecting on how work is always on his mind from the moment he wakes up, Jensen Huang said that he used to start his day at 5am earlier but now waits until 6am to get up from the bed as he does not want to disturb his dogs.
"I don't mind waking people up," he said, adding, “but I feel bad when I wake the puppies up.”
Jensen Huang also had some advice for people seeking happiness in their jobs as he said that some people think the "best jobs are the ones that bring you happiness all the time," but that is not true all the time as he believes that it takes suffering and struggle to “really appreciate what you've done.”
“When you want to build something great, it's not easy to do and when you are doing something that's not easy to do, you're not always enjoying it. I don't love every day of my job, not every day brings me joy; nor does joy have to be the definition of a good day... but I love the company every single second,” he said.
