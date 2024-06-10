Nvidia's Jensen Huang shares his daily routine: ‘I wake up at 5am, work 7 days a week’. Watch

Nvidia co-founder and CEO said that he works from the moment he wakes up and follows this routine all seven days of the week. Even when he is not working, he is thinking about work, he shared during a chat with Stripe CEO Patrick Collison. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang present NVIDIA Blackwell platform at an event ahead of the COMPUTEX forum, in Taipei, Taiwan.(Reuters)

"I work from the moment I wake up to the moment when I go to bed, and I work seven days a week. When I’m not working, I’m thinking about working. And when I’m working, I’m working," he said.

This comes as Jensen Huang became the 13th richest person in the world with a 106 billion USD fortune as Nvidia shares surged over 700% from last year. The AI chipmaker boss added about 93 billion USD to his net worth in just 18 months as Nvidia stock rose from below $150 to more than $1,200.

Sharing his daily routine, Jensen Huang said that he wakes up at 5 am but prefers to read in bed till 6 am as he does not want to disturb his dogs. He said, “I used to wake up at 5 (am), but these days, I wake up at 6 (am) because of my dogs... I don't mind waking anybody up, but I feel guilty when I wake the puppies up.”

Jensen Huang also said that some people think the "best jobs are the ones that bring you happiness all the time" but he doesn't agree with it.

“When you want to build something great, it's not easy to do and when you are doing something that's not easy to do, you're not always enjoying it. I don't love everyday of my job, not everyday brings me joy; nor does joy have to be the definition of a good day... but I love the company every single second,” he said.