Jensen Huang wants Nvidia employees to write ‘very short, 5-6 line’ emails like him because…

Jensen Huang, Nvidia CEO, has a very unique way of writing emails and he wants his company's employees to also do the same. Jensen Huang's emails are like Japanese haikus, former employees told Business Insider. The billionaire's emails are usually concise, no more than six lines long and he wants the company's employees to cut to the chase as well. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang attends a media roundtable meeting in Singapore.(Reuters)

One Nvidia employee likened Jensen Huang's email writing style to a short "TL;DR type approach," meaning "too long; didn't read." The former employee said, "It was explained early on that you have to get it down to a staccato type of email, and the whole company ran like this — not just Jensen."

A former executive of the company said it was a way to “foster the crystallization of priority and thought. You'd get in trouble for sending a super-long email to him. Emails at Nvidia are double-spaced, one sentence per line, and probably no more than five or six lines."

He added, "The idea was to nail down what you have to say, send it, and if he, or others, need more information, then it's a conversation, not another email."

Nvidia employees are also told to email Jensen Huang and their managers the top five priorities they're working on each week which helps the CEO get a "quick pulse check" on what's happening across the company.