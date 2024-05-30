 Jensen Huang wants Nvidia employees to write ‘very short, 5-6 line’ emails like him because… - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jensen Huang wants Nvidia employees to write ‘very short, 5-6 line’ emails like him because…

ByMallika Soni
May 30, 2024 12:34 PM IST

One Nvidia employee likened Jensen Huang's email writing style to a short "TL;DR type approach," meaning "too long; didn't read."

Jensen Huang, Nvidia CEO, has a very unique way of writing emails and he wants his company's employees to also do the same. Jensen Huang's emails are like Japanese haikus, former employees told Business Insider. The billionaire's emails are usually concise, no more than six lines long and he wants the company's employees to cut to the chase as well.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang attends a media roundtable meeting in Singapore.(Reuters)
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang attends a media roundtable meeting in Singapore.(Reuters)

Read more: Nvidia's Jensen Huang on why he doesn't wear a watch because of a gardener in Japan

One Nvidia employee likened Jensen Huang's email writing style to a short "TL;DR type approach," meaning "too long; didn't read." The former employee said, "It was explained early on that you have to get it down to a staccato type of email, and the whole company ran like this — not just Jensen."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read more: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s net worth jumps $87 billion in 5 years. Here's why

A former executive of the company said it was a way to “foster the crystallization of priority and thought. You'd get in trouble for sending a super-long email to him. Emails at Nvidia are double-spaced, one sentence per line, and probably no more than five or six lines."

Read more: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's shoutout to Elon Musk: ‘Tesla is far ahead in…’

He added, "The idea was to nail down what you have to say, send it, and if he, or others, need more information, then it's a conversation, not another email."

Nvidia employees are also told to email Jensen Huang and their managers the top five priorities they're working on each week which helps the CEO get a "quick pulse check" on what's happening across the company.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

News / Business / Jensen Huang wants Nvidia employees to write ‘very short, 5-6 line’ emails like him because…
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On