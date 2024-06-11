Bill Gates calls this book a ‘must read’: Blueprint for a ‘humane way of living’

In Bill Gates recently released book recommendations list, only one of them is an absolute “must read". The billionaire chose "How To Know A Person: The Art of Seeing Others Deeply and Being Deeply Seen,” written by New York Times op-ed columnist David Brooks as the book that everyone should read. The book offers tips for how to better communicate and connect with other people. Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, speaks during the 2024 CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston, Texas.(Bloomberg)

Bill Gates wrote on the book, “More than a guide to better conversations, it’s a blueprint for a more connected and humane way of living. It’s a must-read for anyone looking to deepen their relationships and broaden their perspectives.”

Sharing his takeaways, Bill Gates noted, “It really got me thinking about when I am fully present and engaged in a conversation, and when am I just trying to preserve my energy or avoid being interrupted. I had to laugh at myself a bit, because I know I've been guilty of talking about topics I find fascinating, like the history of fertilizer, without always checking to see if the other person is interested.”

He continued, “What I found especially compelling about the book is how it shows that these skills are relevant across all kinds of relationships and interactions. Whether you're catching up with a close friend, chatting with a coworker, or just exchanging pleasantries with someone while waiting in line for a cheeseburger, being fully present and attuned can transform the encounter. These simple practices can go a long way in making others feel heard and valued.”