Bill Gates calls this book a ‘must read’: Blueprint for a ‘humane way of living’
In Bill Gates recently released book recommendations list, only one of them is an absolute “must read". The billionaire chose "How To Know A Person: The Art of Seeing Others Deeply and Being Deeply Seen,” written by New York Times op-ed columnist David Brooks as the book that everyone should read. The book offers tips for how to better communicate and connect with other people.
Bill Gates wrote on the book, “More than a guide to better conversations, it’s a blueprint for a more connected and humane way of living. It’s a must-read for anyone looking to deepen their relationships and broaden their perspectives.”
Sharing his takeaways, Bill Gates noted, “It really got me thinking about when I am fully present and engaged in a conversation, and when am I just trying to preserve my energy or avoid being interrupted. I had to laugh at myself a bit, because I know I've been guilty of talking about topics I find fascinating, like the history of fertilizer, without always checking to see if the other person is interested.”
He continued, “What I found especially compelling about the book is how it shows that these skills are relevant across all kinds of relationships and interactions. Whether you're catching up with a close friend, chatting with a coworker, or just exchanging pleasantries with someone while waiting in line for a cheeseburger, being fully present and attuned can transform the encounter. These simple practices can go a long way in making others feel heard and valued.”
