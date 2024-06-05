From nearly kicked out of Harvard to co-founding Microsoft, Bill Gates’ upcoming memoir has it all

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is writing yet another book. This time, it is about his “relationships, lessons, and experiences that laid the foundation for everything in his life”. The memoir, “Source Code,” is set to be published in February next year. It will delve into his formative years—from childhood to leaving Harvard and co-founding Microsoft with Paul Allen. Bill Gates, co-founder and former CEO of Microsoft, is writing a new memoir called Source Code. (AFP)

In his blog, Gates wrote, “I’ve been in the public eye since my early twenties, but much of my life before then isn’t well known. Over the years, I’ve often been asked about my upbringing, my time at Harvard, and co-founding the company. Those questions made me realize that people might be interested in my journey and the factors that influenced it.”

Gates, 68, referred to the memoir as his “origin story”. In his upcoming memoir, the billionaire will delve into the “tougher parts of his early life” that have shaped him into the person he is today. It will also talk about him “feeling like a misfit as a kid, butting heads with parents as a rebellious teen, grappling with the sudden loss of someone close to him, and nearly getting kicked out of college”.

Source Code will also shed light on Gates’ tough decision to drop out of Harvard to “make a bet on an industry that didn’t really exist yet”.

The book will reflect on the stories of people who “believed” in the former CEO of Microsoft, “pushed him to grow”, and helped him turn his “quirks into strengths”.

According to Forbes, Bill Gates’ net worth is $129.7 billion. He was married to Melinda Gates for 27 years before announcing separation in May 2021 on X (formerly Twitter). Despite ending their marriage, the couple co-chairs the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Gates has donated over $59 billion to the foundation, including a $20 billion gift announced in July 2022.