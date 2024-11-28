Stock market crash: Sensex down over 1,150 points, Nifty loses 350 points

Stock market crash: The Indian stock market saw a massive crash during the afternoon trading hours on Thursday, November 28, 2024. Stock market crash: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

By how much did the Sensex and Nifty fall?

At 2:50 pm IST, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell by a whopping 1,163.92 points or by 1.45%, reaching 79,070.16.

Meanwhile, the broader NSE Nifty fell by 356.55 points or 1.47% at the same time, reaching 23,918.35.

Which companies fell the most?

Among the 30 Sensex companies, the ones which fell the most are Infosys Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Bajaj Finance Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, and Titan Company Ltd.

Infosys Ltd fell the most among all the Sensex companies by 3.49%, reaching ₹1,857.00.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd came next, falling by 3.18%, reaching ₹2,908.85.

Bajaj Finance Ltd fell 2.60 %, reaching ₹6,530.00.

HCL Technologies Ltd fell 2.58%, reaching ₹1,841.25.

Titan Company Ltd fell 2.52 %, reaching ₹3,208.00.

Which sectors fell the most?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, Nifty IT fell the most, followed by Nifty Auto, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Consumer Durables.

Nifty IT fell by 2.33%, reaching 42,992.80.

Nifty Auto fell by 1.49% reaching 23,167.90.

Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Consumer Durables both fell by 1.11%, reaching 25,233.45 and 39,796.65 respectively.

