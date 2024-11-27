Honda enters EV two-wheeler segment, launches Activa e, QC1 | Details

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has officially forayed into EV two-wheelers in India as it launched the electric version of its iconic Activa scooter called the Activa e on Wednesday, along with another model called the QC1. (R-L) Hiroya Ueda, the chief engineer of Monozukuri supervisory unit motorcycle and power products operations Honda Motor Co., Daiki Mihara, the vice president of the head of motorcycle and power products electrification business development unit, electrification business development operations of Honda Motor Co., Tsutsumu Otani, the managing director, president and chief executive officer of Honda motorcycle and scooter India and Yogesh Mathur, the director sales and marketing Honda motorcycle and scooter India, pose during the launch of the Honda Activa-e and QC1 electric scooters, in Bengaluru on November 27, 2024.(Idrees Mohammed/AFP)

Details of the new Honda Activa e

The new Honda Activa e gets an in-house developed permanent magnet synchronous electric motor with 6 kW of peak power and 22 Nm of torque.

Honda claims it can sprint from 0 to 60 km/h in 7.3 seconds and has a top speed of 80 km/h. The Activa e comes with three riding modes which are Econ, Standard, and Sport.

The highlight comes in the form of the two swappable Honda Mobile Power Pack e batteries developed and maintained by Honda Power Pack Energy India Pvt. Ltd. More on this below.

Both are of 1.5 kWh capacity and will offer a range of 102 km on a full charge, Honda says.

The Activa e comes in two variants; The Activa e and the Activa e: Honda RoadSync Duo, with the latter getting a 7.0-inch TFT screen that offers real-time connectivity with the Honda RoadSync Duo app.

The infotainment system supports navigation and also gets day and night modes which optimize the screen’s brightness and readability as per ambient light automatically. The TFT screen is controlled using toggle switches on the handlebar.

They both come with a dual-tone seat, 12-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a flat footboard, a sturdy grab rail, and all-LED lighting with "smiling" DRLs.

It also gets Honda’s H-Smart key with features like Smart Find, Smart Safe, Smart Unlock and Smart Start.

The scooter will be offered in five colours including Pearl Shallow Blue, Pearl Misty White, Pearl Serenity Blue, Matt Foggy Silver Metallic and Pearl Igneous Black.

Details of the new Honda QC1

The Honda QC1 on the other hand will get a single and fixed 1.5 kWh battery pack with a range of 80 km.

It can be charged from 0 to 80% in 4 hours and 30 minutes while a full juice up will take 6 hours and 50 minutes.

The QC1 gets an in-wheel electric motor with a peak power rating of 1.8 kW and maximum torque of 77 Nm. This boils down to a top speed of 50 km/h.

It gets two riding modes, Standard & Econ, that adjust power and efficiency based on the rider’s preference.

It can be charged at home with a 330-watt off-board home charger that comes with an auto-cut technology for safety.

It also only gets a 5.0-inch all-info LCD display, unlike the Activa e's TFT screen.

The QCI will come with a USB Type-C outlet, along with 26 litres of under-seat storage.

Both the Activa e and QC1 will be manufactured at Honda’s Narsapura plant near Bengaluru in Karnataka.

They will come with a 3 year or 50,000 km warranty along with three free services for the first year. Honda will also offer free roadside assistance for the first year.

The introduction of the Activa e and QC1 “is in line with Honda’s global ‘Triple Action to ZERO’ concept to realize carbon neutrality by 2050, which focuses on three areas: carbon neutrality, clean energy, and resource circulation,” said Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India. "With our EV roadmap now in the execution phase, HMSI is committed to build one of India’s best EV ecosystems.”

Honda's new swappable battery technology explained

The swappable batteries of the Activa e can be exchanged at a designated Honda Power Pack Exchanger e: (swapping stations) which are planned to be placed across various cities.

Honda claims this is already live in Bengaluru and Delhi and will be soon started in Mumbai as well.

“With ACTIVA e:’s swappable battery technology and QC1’s fixed battery set-up along with the industry-leading hassle- free ownership experience, we are striving to meet the diverse needs of our customers,” said Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

He also added that "to ensure the highest level of safety for our technicians and the vehicle, we (Honda) are introducing industry-first insulated tools designed specifically for the servicing of electric vehicles.”

Availability

The Activa e will be available at all the pre-existing Honda dealers initially in just Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru with deliveries starting from February 2025 onwards, while the QCI will be available in select cities from February 2025 onwards.

