Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Mahindra hits the EV market with BE 6e and XEV 9e, know all about them

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Shivam Pratap Singh
Nov 26, 2024 08:29 PM IST

While the BE 6e has a more sporty look, designed to appeal to the younger generation, the XEV 9e has all the features of a typical SUV

Mahindra launched two new battery electric vehicles on Tuesday, based on the auto giant’s new electric-only INGLO platform. The Mahindra BE 6e and the Mahindra XEV 9E will hit the Indian market in 2025.

Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e electric SUVs share the same INGLO underpinning. They will join the Mahindra XUV400 compact electric SUV.
Both cars fall into separate categories as far as their design profile is concerned. While the BE 6e has a more sporty look, designed to appeal to the younger generation, the XEV 9e has all the features of a typical SUV, for a comfortable family ride.

Features, price and competition

As far as the features are concerned, both use the company’s Adrenox software, a 360-degree camera, Advanced Driver Assistance System, and a panoramic glass roof. While the BE 6e has a twin 12.3 inch screen setup, the XEV 9e has a three-screen system in similar dimensions.

The cars come in two battery options, a 59 KWh variant and another with a 79 KWh system. The Lithium iron phosphate batteries give a 228 to 282 hp rear-wheel drive experience. 

The battery also has a fast charging feature using a 175 kW DC charger. It is capable of charging the battery from 20% to 80% in just 20 minutes. The certified ARAI Range of the cars stands at 682km on a single charge.

Also read: MP man faces backlash for firing gunshots in air to celebrate new Mahindra Thar purchase. Watch

The safety features are also said to be strong with Mahindra offering a protective cage-like structure around the passenger cabin by using boron steel. 

The frontal structures have also been reinforced, giving an extra layer of safety, the company claimed. If that is not enough, the cars come with seven airbags, adding to the safety features.

The BE 6e will be available for customers for around Rs. 24 lakhs, making it quite affordable in its class. The XEV 9e could be bought at the price of Rs. 35 lakhs. But the real question is, will the cars be able to compete in the market against the likes of Tata Curvv EV and MG ZS EV?

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On