MP man faces backlash for firing gunshots in air to celebrate new Mahindra Thar purchase. Watch

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Nov 24, 2024 03:37 PM IST

A Madhya Pradesh man faced backlash for firing rifle shots into the air to celebrate his new Mahindra Thar, sparking outrage over safety and recklessness.

A man from Madhya Pradesh is under heavy criticism for celebrating his new Mahindra Thar purchase with a shocking display of recklessness. On November 18, he shared a video online in which he fired multiple rifle shots into the air, drawing widespread condemnation from social media users and safety advocates.

Madhya Pradesh man faced backlash for firing rifle shots in celebration of his new Thar. (Instagram/yashpal_singh_panwar_nalkheda)
Madhya Pradesh man faced backlash for firing rifle shots in celebration of his new Thar. (Instagram/yashpal_singh_panwar_nalkheda)

Rifle firing in celebration

The viral footage, reportedly filmed outside a Mahindra showroom, shows the man standing proudly inside his brand-new, elaborately decorated Thar. Accompanied by a relative, he raises a rifle and fires several shots into the air to mark the occasion. The video was captioned, “Many congratulations to Mama Saheb Hokam on taking New Thar rocks.”

Watch the clip here:

Another clip shows the man and his associates unveiling the vehicle with a sense of grandeur outside the dealership. As the group poses for photos and videos, showroom staff can be seen in the background observing the celebratory scene.

Take a look here at the clip:

Internet backlash

The video has garnered over one million views, with reactions pouring in from outraged social media users. Many condemned the man for endangering lives with his irresponsible behaviour.

Public reactions

One user criticised the act, commenting, “This isn’t celebration; it’s sheer recklessness. What if someone got hurt?” Another voiced frustration, saying, “This is why we need stricter gun control laws. Such behaviour is unacceptable.”

Some users mocked the extravagance, with one remarking, “Buying a car doesn’t require a warzone atmosphere!” Another sarcastically added, “I hope the Thar comes with a bulletproof windshield, just in case.”

Others highlighted the dealership’s role, with one suggesting, “Showrooms should ensure no such acts take place on their premises.” Meanwhile, a few tried to defend the man, saying, “He was just celebrating in his way. Maybe he didn’t realise the consequences.”

