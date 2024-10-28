Angry men in Thar attack Swift cab, bang on windows. Internet says 'low on brains’

The prevailing perception these days is that the owners of certain SUVs are aggressive, rude and ready to fight. One group of men was seen living up to this reputation in a road rage case. Occupants of a Mahindra Thar were filmed attacking a cab.(X/@ShivrattanDhil1)

A video that is going viral on X shows the occupants of a Mahindra Thar attacking a cab that apparently rear-ended their SUV. The video shows at least four men repeatedly kicking and punching the Maruti Swift cab, asking the cab driver to step out. With the cab driver refusing to step out, the occupants of the Thar resorted to taking their ire out on his vehicle by trying to smash its windows and windshield.

One man was seen trying to control the unruly group and direct them back towards their Thar, which was parked in the middle of the road. Eventually, the cab driver reversed his car and made a swift escape from the scene.

Social media users who saw the footage said they were unsurprised to see the aggressors were owners of a Mahindra Thar.

The undated video was shared on X by Rattan Dhillon, who wrote: “Nothing surprising when it comes to Thar owners.”

Take a look at the video below:

The video has sparked a heated debate on stereotypes surrounding car owners.

“Two most violent creatures on planet: Thar Owners and Noida Dog Owners,” wrote X user Ishwar Singh in the comments section.

Another person named a few other cars that invite negative stereotypes, including “Thar, Innova and Fortuner.”

“High on booze and testosterone, low on brains and civility,” wrote Udit Bhandari. “Divided by languages but united as Thar owners. All over India, they're behaving like this only,” another person opined.

Some, however, cautioned against painting all Thar owners with one brush. “Stereotyping is bad; there's nothing wrong with Mahindra Thar or Hyundai Creta owners. It's all about people. Even the most sophisticated car owners have been caught behaving in a nasty manner. Bigger cars warrant bigger responsibilities, which no one realises,” said X user Ankit.