Mahindra to unveil BE 6e and XEV 9e today: Details, time, expected prices

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Nov 26, 2024 12:49 PM IST

Mahindra will be unveiling its new battery electric vehicles (BEVs), the Mahindra BE 6e and the Mahindra XEV 9e at 6 pm on Tuesday, November 26, 2024.

The newly teased sketches of the Mahindra BE 6e and the Mahindra XEV 9e(Mahindra)
The newly teased sketches of the Mahindra BE 6e and the Mahindra XEV 9e(Mahindra)

Both will be based on the company's new electric-only INGLO platform, and these new SUVs will be launched in early 2025.

“Heartcore Design is about creating an emotional bond with our customers through design," said Pratap Bose, Chief Design & Creative Officer, Auto & Farm Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. "Prepare to fall in love with our Electric Origin SUVs.”

The BE 6e gets a slightly more sporty coupe profile which also has the bulk of a typical Mahindra while the XEV 9e is unmistakably an SUV, or what Mahindra calls, an “SUV coupe.”

On the inside, the BE 6e gets a twin-screen set-up with 12.3-inch screens while the XEV 9e gets a triple-screen set-up using three 12.3-inch screens. Both use Mahindra's Adrenox software. They also get a two-spoke steering wheel and a panoramic glass roof alongside features like ADAS and a 360-degree camera.

The platform with its lightweight, “flat-floor skateboard” structure comes with high-density battery technology which maximizes “every inch of cabin space, offering enhanced comfort, improved seating flexibility, and eliminating the central tunnel,” Mahindra announced in a statement.

The battery options will be of 59 kWh and 79 kWh and gets lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry and standardized cell-to-pack technology, delivering 170-210kW (228-282hp) for rear-wheel drive, with all-wheel-drive potentially coming up in future offerings.

It also has fast-charging capabilities allowing it to charge from 20%-80% in just 20 minutes with a 175 kW DC charger.

Mahindra also claims that safety is strong with the structural design integrating the battery pack into the underbody, creating a protective cage around the passenger cabin, with boron steel and reinforced frontal structures.

Rivals and Pricing

The Mahindra BE 6e is expected to compete with contemporaries such as the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and even the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV while the Mahindra XEV 9e will most lkely go head-to-head against the upcoming Tata Harrier EV.

The BE 6e is expected to cost somewhere about 24 lakh while The XEV 9e may start at around 35 lakh. These numbers are potential ex-showroom prices.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
