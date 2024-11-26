Centre approves PAN 2.0 project: What's new, top benefits and all you need to know

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced its approval of the PAN 2.0 Project of the Income Tax Department on Monday, November 25, 2024. The PAN 2.0 Project is an e-Governance project for digitizing the taxpayer registration system (Digital PAN/TAN services).(Representational Image)

The PAN 2.0 Project is an e-Governance project for digitizing the taxpayer registration system (Digital PAN/TAN services).

The government will be spending a total of ₹1,435 crore for the project, according to its official press statement.

The project also aims to upgrade the current PAN/TAN 1.0 eco-system by consolidating the core and non-core PAN/TAN activities as well as the PAN validation service.

The government also aims to enable the use of PAN as a common identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies.

“PAN card is part of our life which is important for the middle class and small business, it has been highly upgraded and PAN 2.0 has been approved today," said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, talking about the details of the Pan 2.0 project. "The existing system will be upgraded and the digital backbone will be brought in a new way.”

He also highlighted that the government aims to focus on the grievance redressal system, to cater to the queries and the needs of citizens.

Top 4 benefits of the PAN 2.0 Project

i) Ease of access and speedy service delivery with improved quality

ii) Single Source of Truth and data consistency

iii) Eco-friendly processes and cost optimization

iv) Security and optimization of infrastructure for greater agility

