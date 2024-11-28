Anand Mahindra posts electric SUV video: ‘Don’t try without supervision'

Anand Mahindra, the chairperson of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, took to social media to share footage of the new electric SUV in action at the Mahindra SUV Proving Track (MSPT) in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. "Don’t try this without supervision!" Anand Mahindra wrote, sharing the video of the car smoking its tires by doing donuts and slides, showcasing a surprisingly more playful side of things, especially considering it is an SUV(Indranil Aditya/Bloomberg)

"Don’t try this without supervision!" he wrote, sharing the video on X (Formerly Twitter).

Also Read: Honda enters EV two-wheeler segment, launches Activa e, QC1 | Details

However, it's not a video of the SUV demonstrating its off-roading prowess. The car is seen smoking its tyres by doing doughnuts and slides, showcasing a surprisingly more playful side of things, especially considering it is an SUV.

Mahindra unveiled its two new battery electric vehicles (BEVs), the Mahindra BE 6e and the Mahindra XEV 9e, on Tuesday, November 26, 2024.

Both are based on the company's new electric-only INGLO platformand will be launched in early 2025.

Mahindra claimed the platform would be lightweight and have a “flat-floor skateboard” structure, which can be seen in action in the video.

The BE 6e gets a slightly more sporty coupe profile which also has the bulk of a typical Mahindra, while the XEV 9e is unmistakably an SUV, or what Mahindra calls an “SUV coupe.”

Both certainly won't be slow as well, with options of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry batteries of 59 kWh and 79 kWh, delivering 170-210kW (228-282hp) to the rear wheels.

Anand Mahindra even reposted a video from auto journalist Sirish Chandran of the XEV9e being crash-tested, saying “And, as always, safety first…” to the potential of the new model being given a 5-star crash rating.

Also Read: PAN 2.0: New e-PAN to come in mail without applying again, QR and other details

When it comes to safety, Mahindra had claimed that the structural design integrates the battery pack into the underbody, creating a protective cage around the passenger cabin, with boron steel and reinforced frontal structures.

Rivals and Pricing

The Mahindra BE 6e is expected to compete with contemporaries like the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and even the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV while the Mahindra XEV 9e will most lkely go head-to-head against the upcoming Tata Harrier EV.

The BE 6e is expected to cost somewhere about ₹24 lakh while The XEV 9e may start at around ₹35 lakh. These numbers are potential ex-showroom prices.

Also Read: Nvidia's new AI tool can create sounds never heard before, could revolutionise music