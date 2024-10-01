Viagogo on Coldplay row: ‘Not working with BookMyShow, tickets were…’

Viagogo- one of the platforms where Coldplay concert tickets are being sold at very high prices- denied any association with BookMyShow saying that it is simply a marketplace where individuals can come and resell their tickets. Viagogo clarified its role as a marketplace for reselling tickets, denying any partnership with BookMyShow, and highlighting its diverse ticket sources, including fans and event organizers.

The company's spokesperson said as per The Indian Express, “Viagogo is not working with BookMyShow. Tickets listed on Viagogo come from a range of sources, including multinational event organisers, corporate ticket holders, season ticket holders, sponsors and fans who simply can no longer attend an event.”

This comes as the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police has summoned top officials of Big Tree Entertainment Private Limited, the parent of BookMyShow amid the black ticketing allegations surrounding tickets of Coldplay concert.

Was Viagogo also called for investigation alongwith BookMyShow?

Viagogo spokesperson said that their “platform is fully compliant with Indian law – as it is in all markets in which it operates. Viagogo takes its obligations under law very seriously. When we are contacted by any relevant authority in respect of any investigation, Viagogo cooperates fully and fulfils its legal obligations."

Viagogo advises Coldplay fans to wait

On inflated ticket prices, Viagogo said that sellers set their own prices which “can change and tend to reduce over time, so we recommend fans wait for demand to settle. Ultimately, ticket resale prices are driven by supply and demand. Our goal is to provide a safe space where fans can buy and sell tickets, protected by a guarantee."

The company reiterated, "Viagogo continues to innovate and develop to provide the best platform for our users. Any changes to our platform will be tailored towards those users to ensure they receive the best experience and are able to buy tickets to the live events they love.”