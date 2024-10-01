Viagogo on Coldplay row: ‘Not working with BookMyShow, tickets were…’
Viagogo denied ties with BookMyShow, stating it operates as a marketplace for individuals to resell tickets from various sources.
Viagogo- one of the platforms where Coldplay concert tickets are being sold at very high prices- denied any association with BookMyShow saying that it is simply a marketplace where individuals can come and resell their tickets.
The company's spokesperson said as per The Indian Express, “Viagogo is not working with BookMyShow. Tickets listed on Viagogo come from a range of sources, including multinational event organisers, corporate ticket holders, season ticket holders, sponsors and fans who simply can no longer attend an event.”
This comes as the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police has summoned top officials of Big Tree Entertainment Private Limited, the parent of BookMyShow amid the black ticketing allegations surrounding tickets of Coldplay concert.
Read more: PlayStation's major global outage: Sony says ‘working to resolve issue’
Was Viagogo also called for investigation alongwith BookMyShow?
Viagogo spokesperson said that their “platform is fully compliant with Indian law – as it is in all markets in which it operates. Viagogo takes its obligations under law very seriously. When we are contacted by any relevant authority in respect of any investigation, Viagogo cooperates fully and fulfils its legal obligations."
Read more: Diffusion Engineers IPO allotment today: How to check status
Viagogo advises Coldplay fans to wait
On inflated ticket prices, Viagogo said that sellers set their own prices which “can change and tend to reduce over time, so we recommend fans wait for demand to settle. Ultimately, ticket resale prices are driven by supply and demand. Our goal is to provide a safe space where fans can buy and sell tickets, protected by a guarantee."
Read more: Tata Steel ends 'legacy steelmaking' at Britain's largest steelworks: 'Difficult and poignant day’
The company reiterated, "Viagogo continues to innovate and develop to provide the best platform for our users. Any changes to our platform will be tailored towards those users to ensure they receive the best experience and are able to buy tickets to the live events they love.”