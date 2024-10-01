PlayStation's major global outage: Sony says ‘working to resolve issue’

PlayStation gamers faced a widespread outage that impacted Sony’s PlayStation Network (PSN) disrupting multiple consoles, including the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PS Vita and even older devices like PlayStation 3. The official PSN Service Status page confirmed the issue, saying, "You might have difficulty launching games, apps, or network features. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience." PlayStation outage: PlayStation Network faced a major outage impacting consoles from PS3 to PS5, hindering game launches and online features. Users reported a specific error code linked to a software update failure. Sony has not provided details on the cause or resolution timeframe, urging patience from gamers.

The service page listed affected categories under “Other, PS Vita, PS3, PS4, PS5, Web". The outage impacted gaming as well as network features on PSN. Users couldn’t access multiplayer games or even single-player games that required online connectivity.

The error encountered by some users was identified as “PS5 error Code WS-116522-7,” which Sony’s error webpage attributed to a system software update failure. Although, offline games that don’t require an online connection still worked fine.

So far, Sony has not released any information about what caused the outage or the estimated time when the problem will be resolved. Players are advised to keep an eye on updates from Sony as the company works to resolve the disruption as the company said, “We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible."