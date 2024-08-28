 Your YouTube premium plan will cost more now, family pack fee rises over 50% - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Your YouTube premium plan will cost more now, family pack fee rises over 50%

ByHT News Desk
Aug 28, 2024 11:53 AM IST

The individual plan is now priced at ₹149 per month, a 15.5 per cent increase from ₹129 per month.

YouTube raised prices of its Premium subscriptions in India by 12-58 per cent for all plans. This marks the first time that the Google-owned video platform launched premium subscriptions in the country in 2019.

YouTube raises Premium subscription prices in India by 12-58%. Individual plan now <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>149/month and student plan <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>89/month.(AFP)
YouTube raises Premium subscription prices in India by 12-58%. Individual plan now 149/month and student plan 89/month.(AFP)

YouTube Premium provides subscribers an ad-free experience along with the ability to play videos in the background and download videos for offline playback. In an email sent to subscribers, YouTube stated that it is increasing the prices to "continue delivering great service and features".

The company said, “We don't make these decisions lightly, and this update will allow us to continue to improve Premium and support the creators and artists you watch on YouTube.”

How much will YouTube Premium plans cost now?

The individual plan is now priced at 149 per month, a 15.5 per cent increase from 129 per month. The student plan now costs 89 per month, up 12.7 per cent from 79 per month.

The family plan witnessed the highest price increase and will now cost 299 per month, up 58.2 per cent from 189 per month. The family plan now costs 179 per month, as compared to 149 per month earlier, while the student plan remains at 59 per month.

Have prices of YouTube music also increased?

Yes, YouTube has also hiked the prices of its music streaming service, YouTube Music, with individual plans now starting at 119 per month, up from 99 per month.

