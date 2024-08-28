X (formerly Twitter) experiences brief outage as users unable to load new posts

Social media platform X experienced outages late on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users, showed over 36,500 reports in the US at the peak of the outage. Social media platform X experienced outages on Tuesday, with Downdetector showing over 27,700 reports in the US.(AFP)

Downdetector also showed over 3,300 reports of outages in Canada and 1,600 reports in the UK. The cause of the outage is not yet known.

Many India-based users were unable to load new posts or refresh their feeds. A large majority of issues seemed to stem from the app.

This comes after a Spaces conversation between X owner Elon Musk and former US president Donald Trump was interrupted by an outage which the former claimed was a “massive” cyber-attack.

X has been prone to tech outages and glitches since Twitter was acquired by Elon Musk in a $44 billion deal which he wanted to call off. The tech boss has criticised Twitter’s code in the past and called it “brittle.”

The outage appeared to be a brief one, lasting less than an hour in total.